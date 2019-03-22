Rod Stewart tickets on sale for extra Glasgow concert

Tickets for an additional Rod Stewart gig on Glasgow are now on sale.

Due to the huge demand for the previously announced shows, Rod is playing an extra date at The SSE Hydro on Tuesday, November 26, to supplement his previously announced shows at the Scottish arena on Thursday, Novwmber 28, and Saturday, November 30.

The shows form part of the Rod Stewart Live in Concert Tour which will tour across the UK in support of the release of his 30th studio album Blood Red Roses which debuted at No.1.

Rod Stewart Live in Concert has already announced 21 dates with headline shows at football stadiums, outdoor venues and arenas across England and Scotland from May through to July, and November through to December, including an outdoor show at Aberdeen’s AECC Arena on June 12.

Speaking about the extra Glasgow show Rod said: “As my fans know I absolutely love to play in Scotland. The audiences are always up for a great night and we all have a brilliant time.

“This third Glasgow date means I’ll be playing four concerts in Scotland this year and I can’t wait to see you all.”

The fully seated tour is being promoted by Cuffe and Taylor.

Director Peter Taylor said: “We’re delighted to have a third Glasgow date with Rod Stewart. It’s no secret that Rod’s shows are always a huge hit in Scotland, and we have no doubt these shows are going to be absolutely incredible.”

With his signature voice, style and songwriting, Rod Stewart has transcended all genres of popular music, from rock, folk, soul, R&B, and even the American standards; making him one of the few stars to enjoy chart-topping albums throughout every decade of his career.

Rod’s 2019 shows promise to be filled with both classics and new hits in his dazzling signature style. As one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with more than 200 million records sold worldwide, his performance will include show stopping classics from his glittering career as well as new album Blood Red Roses – a deeply personal 13-track collection of originals and three covers.

Tickets for the additional Glasgow date are on sale now from Ticketmaster