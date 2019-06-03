ScotRail adds more seats to trains for Spice Girls show

ScotRail is adding more seats to trains for the Spice Girls concert at Murrayfield this Saturday.

Extra carriages will be added to dozens of trains to and from Haymarket – the closest station to the stadium – in addition to every train between Glasgow and Edinburgh now operating with seven carriages.

However, customers are being advised to get back to Haymarket as fast as possible after the event finishes as a queueing system will be in place at the station.

The last trains of the evening will be extremely busy, and fans travelling home by rail are encouraged to go straight to the station when the concert ends to avoid disappointment.

ScotRail will have extra staff on the ground to assist customers.

ScotRail Head of Customer Operations Phil Campbell said: “With a big crowd expected, we’ve been liaising closely with DF Concerts and have a robust plan in place to help our customers get to and from the show.

“We’ll be adding extra carriages to as many services as possible, and our advice to those planning to go home by train is – please carefully check your train times on our website or app, allow extra time for travel and leave Murrayfield promptly when the concert ends.

“Buying your tickets in advance will help make your journey run smoothly, but be aware, you will almost certainly need to queue at Haymarket after the gig.”

More information and advice can be found online at www.scotrail.co.uk/majorevents