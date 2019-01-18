Songwriter Amy Helm creates her own ‘circular sound’ at Glasgow’s Celtic Connections

American singer-songwriter Amy Helm released her new album This Too Shall Light towards the end of last year, and is now on tour, with a date at Oran Mor in Glasgow on Saturday, January 26.

A lifelong musician and music-lover, Amy’s parents – The Band’s legendary drummer and singer Levon Helm and singer-songwriter Libby Titus – guided her training and influences.

For her latest album, Amy sought what she calls a “circular sound”. It’s a well-rounded one, one marked by streaks of Americana, country, blues and gospel, and the kinds of four-part harmonies that can burst open a melody and close the loop of an octave. And sentimentally, it’s a sound that represents the feeling of community.

On the new album, there are two songs where Amy pays homage to her father Levon – The Stones I Throw, a song he released in 1965 with Levon and the Hawks, and the closing traditional number, an a cappella version of the hymnal Gloryland, which was passed from father to daughter.

Amy’s concert at Oran Mor is part of Celtic Connections.