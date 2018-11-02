Theatre Royal in Glasgow hosts Dementia Friendly performance of Still Alice

Theatre Royal in Glasgow is to hold a Dementia Friendly performance of Still Alice as part of its ongoing commitment to providing an accessible theatre environment.

Still Alice, based on the novel of the same name by Lisa Genova, runs from Tuesday, November 13, to Saturday, November 17, with the Dementia Friendly performance taking place on Thursday, November 15, at 2.30pm.

Still Alice tells the story of Alice Howland – stubborn, clever and driven, and a professional at the top of her game. But, diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 50, she is compelled to confront her new reality and draw on her resilience to remain independent for as long as possible.

Starring Sharon Small as Alice, this tender and touching play is a unique insight into the experience of a woman fighting to maintain her identity as her world changes.

The Dementia Friendly performance is carefully tailored for people living with dementia as well as their families and carers so everyone can enjoy this wonderful production in an environment that is comfortable and supportive.

For any questions about the performance, or any specific additional requirements, call the dedicated Access Booking Line on Freephone 0800 912 6971.