Bargains galore promised at canal community’s night-time market

A night-time market is set to light up Glasgow on Friday, January 31.

Hosted by Carnival Arts Yard, the event will kick off at 6pm, giving people the chance to spend the evening exploring a local flea market and enjoying food, drinks and live music. Driven by the talent found within the Glasgow canal community, local businesses, artists and makers will be selling artisan goods including arts, crafts, clothing and soaps in a warehouse at 1 Borron Street, close to Glasgow canal.

People can sell second-hand gems and bartering and swapping will be encouraged, while a MASA eaterie will serve up Mexican-inspired street food.

Visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/3265846596819658.