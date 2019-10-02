Elfingrove looks set to be a sure-fire winner this festive season

More than 100,000 early bird tickets have been snapped up this morning for Elfingrove – itison’s brand-new world-class Christmas event which takes over Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum this December.

Oli Norman, CEO of itison and creator of Elfingrove, said: “The reaction’s on par with some of the biggest stadium gigs in the UK which is just phenomenal for a brand new, home grown event.

Despite selling 100,000 tickets already, there are still some available.

“We’ve been planning for huge levels of extra traffic to itison and put extra measures in place to support this however we’re aware some folk experienced issues getting their tickets this morning and would like to apologise – we know how frustrating it can be. Most visitors were able to purchase without issue.

“As locals ourselves, we’re immensely proud and excited to be taking over the city’s most loved museum for what’s going to be a completely magical Christmas experience.

“Our elves have been working round the clock and the site is now stable with tickets still available.”

Described as Night at the Museum, meets GlasGLOW at Christmas, Elfingrove will run every evening from 5th December through to the 23rd December. With a world class production of over 60 (and plenty of elves) the show will include a 70 – 90 minute journey comprised of three elements:

Part One: Night at the Museum, The Tour. When the guard locks up at night…you’ll experience a world like no other as the museum comes to life. Animals prowl and roar, ancient warriors battle, the Glasgow Boys banter as paintings and statues take on a life of their own, and as for the Spitfire…

Part Two: The Show – set to reveal Santa’s ancient secret for the very first time, right here in Glasgow, changing everything you need to know about Christmas. The huge reveal will form part of the £1million spectacular show and will make you feel proud and fill your hearts with Christmas spirit.

Part Three: Elfingrove outside, featuring the UK’s first Silent Snow Disco! Once you’ve finished your journey through the museum and a spectacular show, you’ll step outside into a magical fairy-lit winter wonderland set against the incredibly lit façade of Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum featuring – Elfingrove’s Silent Snow Disco; an epic bar with winter warmers and treats; a gourmet street food village and some all singing, all dancing surprises.

Limited early bird tickets are still available exclusively at: www.itison.com/elfingrove