MoSSFest is set to return to Mugdock later this year with a mind-boggling array of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The event, run as a science festival serves the local communities in west central Scotland, attracting a large audience of families, youth groups and adults alike to a day out like no other.

Join us for a FREE day of science fun when the Middle of Scotland Science Festival returns to Mugdock Country Park on Sunday 6th October 2019

The day brings lots of opportunities to meet scientists, local organisations and businesses offering science activities in the visitor centre and around the park.

New activities for 2019 include healthy eating and food tasting with Waitrose & Partners; make a hedgehog house with RSPB; visit the pond doctor; watch busy bees at work with the Kelvin Valley Bee Keepers; try the element hunt, visit the parasite tattoo parlour, investigate the chemistry of bath bombs or maths origami from Glasgow University.

Get up close with Really Small Science, and Make it Molecular; Reach for the stars with rocket building, sun spotting and the Cosmic Way Roadshow plus astronomy activities throughout the day.

For little ones there will be storytime in the cosy Mugdock theatre.

Find out about energy use with Glasgow Science Centre - Powering the Future On Tour or check your home energy profile and try out an energy saving electric bike with the Home Energy Scotland.

How about testing your judgement with What’s Written all over your Face? For UK Fungus day there will be a fungi walk with the park rangers and discover how yeast is important in food and drink with JawBrew and the Little Sourdough Bakery.

Dr Jane Magill, one of the festival organisers said: “We are delighted to bring MoSSFest back to Mugdock Country Park again in 2019 after such a successful festival last year.

“There are lots of exciting new activities and we are hoping for another brilliant sunny day to make the most of everything on offer - but there will be plenty of marquees available so we can have a great day no matter what the weather decides to throw at us.”