Tickets on sale for Kelvingrove’s spectacular £1m Christmas nights at the museum

Tickets for Elfingrove are now on sale – as Kelvingrove Museum is set to be transformed into a winter wonderland in a £1 million Christmas spectacular.

Described as ‘Night at the Museum meets GlasGLOW at Christmas,’ Elfingrove will run every evening from 5 December through to the 23 December.

The “world class” production will take guests on a spell-binding night-time tour of the museum – where inhabitants come to life and an ancient secret is finally revealed.

Part One: Night at the Museum, The Tour. When the guard locks up at night… the museum comes to life. Animals prowl and roar, ancient warriors battle, the Glasgow Boys banter as paintings and statues take on a life of their own, and as for the Spitifire…

Part Two: The Show – set to reveal Santa’s “ancient secret” for the very first time. The huge reveal will form part of the £1million spectacular show. If this doesn’t get you into the Christmas spirit, nothing will.

Part Three: Elfingrove outside... featuring UK’s first ever Silent Snow Disco! Once you’ve finished your journey through the museum and a spectacular show, you’ll step outside into a magical fairy-lit winter wonderland set against the incredibly lit façade of Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. Then you can head to the street food village for a drink and a bite to eat before being treated to some all singing, all dancing surprises.

Earlybird tickets go on sale on tomorrow at 7.30am for a limited time only, exclusively at www.itison.com/elfingrove, priced between £12 and £16 for adults and between £8 and £10 for kids, depending on whether you go peak or off-peak.

Oli Norman, CEO of itison and creator of Elfingrove, who is investing over £1 million to launch Elfingrove said: “We’ve been working on Elfingrove for two years and are beyond excited to finally show it to the people of Glasgow this December. Only me, my daughter and Santa know an ancient secret that we’ll be revealing for the first time at Elfingrove that will challenge everything you know about Christmas…”

The show will include a 70-90 minute journey through the world of Elfingrove, where through state of the art technology and magical sound and light installations, dreams become real and the museum and their inhabitants come alive.

For more information, visit www.itison.com/elfingrove and like Elfingrove on Facebook.