Verdi’s Rigoletto opens Scottish Opera season

Scottish Opera’s 2018/19 Season begins with Giuseppe Verdi’s Rigoletto, a revival of the 2011 production by award-winning director Matthew Richardson and designer Jon Morrell.

The production is currently at the Theatre Royal in Glasgow until October 27.

This tragic tale of seduction and revenge, set in a dark and dangerous underworld where cruelty is rife and women are treated as playthings, tells the story of Rigoletto’s suffocating love for his daughter, Gilda.

Verdi’s 1851 masterpiece, which premiered at La Fenice in Venice, is packed with some of the best-loved

music in opera, including the moving Act III quartet and ‘La donne è mobile’, in which the libertine Duke of Mantua sings of his casual disregard for women.

Rumon Gamba conducts a talented cast including internationally-acclaimed baritone Aris Argiris as Rigoletto; Lina Johnson, who garnered praise for her Gilda in Trieste in 2016; Adam Smith, the award-winning British tenor and recent Jette Parker Young Artist programme graduate David Shipley.

For more information, go to Scottish Opera