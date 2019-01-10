Ward Thomas line up Glasgow gig after spending time on songs instead of social media

Rising UK stars Ward Thomas – 24-year-old twin sisters Catherine and Lizzy – are beginning 2019 by setting themselves and their fans the New Year’s Resolution challenge of taking time away from social media every Sunday.

The girls, who have been outspoken on the subject of mental health and social media, which is a topic they also tackled on their upcoming album ‘Restless Minds’, set the task to remove themselves from the addiction of scrolling to help with their peace of mind and creative process, whilst encouraging others to do the same.

Talking about the idea behind #NoScrollSunday, Catherine said: “After experiencing our own levels of anxiety through our constant use of social media and the addiction to scrolling, we drew on these feelings in some of our new songs and consequently feel that it is important to practice what we preach.

“Sometimes we have felt time just slips by as we are mindlessly scrolling, when instead we could have picked up our guitar, we could have gone for a walk, we could have sat in that moment and come up with a song idea.”

Lyrically the twins have tackled issues close to their hearts on ‘Restless Minds’, including pertinent observations on social media, the women’s movement, what ‘the truth’ means in 2018 and mental health.

The girls address fakeness on their current single ‘No Filter’, which is a titular nod to one of Instagram’s most popular, often misused, hashtags.

“We couldn’t help but address social media and the subconscious competition it creates,” said Lizzy. “There’s a fake reality that everyone our age is falling for right now. Scroll down, see my page, look at my perfect life!”

Restless Minds is the follow up to their 2016 No.1 charting major label debut ‘Cartwheels’ and firmly establishes Ward Thomas as leading exponents of new wave country tinged pop.

Ward Thomas are also touring this year, and will be playing SWG3 in Glasgow on Friday, April 5.

For more information and further tour dates, see wardthomasmusic.com/live