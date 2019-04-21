Kirkintilloch Rob Roy relegate Petershill and boost their own survival hopes

Rob Roy took a vital step towards avoiding relegation with victory over Petershill at Guy’s Meadow on Wednesday, reports Neil Anderson.

Lee Gallacher was the home hero with a double which officially relegated local rivals Petershill and edged Rabs closer to the safety line.

The home side made a dream start with a goal in five minutes, Gallacher cutting in from the left and curling a 25-yard shot past keeper Mark Quinn into the bottom corner.

This inspired the home side and from a Gallacher corner Quinn dropped the ball and Jordan Currie-McLean’s effort was blocked for another corner, from which Joe Slattery headed wide.

But the home side’s pressure paid off when they extended their lead in the 20th minute.

After great work down the right by Slattery, Currie-McLean’s cross was met at the back post by Gallacher who guided the ball past Quinn.

The Roy continued to dominate and Currie-McLean cut in from the right to fire in a left-foot effort which brought out a great diving save from Quinn.

But they had a let-off on the half hour when Petershill were awarded a penalty as Jamie McLennan was brought down after a bit of wrestling from Lewis Kinnaird.

McLennan took the spot kick himself but Rabs keeper Craig Gordon dived to his left hand side to keep the ball out.

Rabs were soon back on the attack and Slattery shot over from distance before Martin McBride curled an effort just wide.

It was role reversal at the start of the second half though as Petershill went straight on the attack as they looked to get back into the game.

Jordan Kennedy headed over as Peasie pressed but were unable to break down a resolute Rob Roy defence.

And Rabs nearly increased their advantage when Gallacher on Quinn’s poor clearance and Slattery set up Currie-McLean whose shot was blocked.

But Petershill continued to attack and Corey Pearson’s free kick was headed over by Lewis Crawford before substitute Scott Cameron bundled the ball into the net only to be flagged for offside.

The Roy were starting to sit deeper as Petershill dominated and Gordon was sharp to save Pearson’s snap shot.

The keeper then brought out a magnificent diving save to push Kennedy’s 20-yard shot for a corner as Peasie continued their dominance.

Rabs substitute Gavin Mackie had a chip well saved by Quinn.

However Petershill managed to get their deserved reward in the 82nd minute when after a break down the right, the ball was cut back to Kennedy and his left foot shot from the edge of the box deflected off McBride and went low past Gordon.

The home support had to endure a five-minute spell of added on time as Peasie looked for a point that would help retain their Premiership status but despite all their efforts Rob Roy held on.

But after an excellent first half performance, with enough chances to have had the game done and dusted, the second half display ended up making the victory a lot harder than it should have been.

