Junior sides Rob Roy and Rossvale aim to keep runs going

Rob Roy manager Stewart Maxwell
Junior sides Kirkintilloch Rob Roy and Rossvale are both hoping for enjoyable away days this weekend.

Rob Roy travel to Kilbirnie Ladeside for a West Premiership fixture looking to maintain their upturn in form.

After taking just one point from their opening four games, Rabs have come from behind to secure 3-2 wins over Pollok and Kilwinning Rangers in the last two weeks.

That has pushed Stewart Maxwell's side up the table and they will hope to continue that against a Kilbirnie side who are just one point and two places behind them in the standings.

Meanwhile Rossvale head for Neilston with their unbeaten record still intact following last week's 2-1 success at Craigmark Burntonians.

Gordon Moffat's side have four wins and a draw from their five Championship games so far and sit in second place, three points behind leaders Rutherglen Glencairn but with a game in hand.

However Neilston have also enjoyed a decent start to the campaign and are in sixth spot with just one defeat so far.

Both Saturday's games kick-off at 2pm.